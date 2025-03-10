You’ve got to hand it to Donald Trump. He has a mission in life, and he knows what it is, even if, at times, he bloviates, exaggerates and makes some easily debunked statements. He doesn’t let anything steer him off course.

We all have a mission in our lives, and so it’s important that our mission aligns with our innermost values. Inside all of us, there is a spirit, a calling, an integrated force that guides us to do great things. So, what prevents some from attaining their mission and goals in life, while others forge ahead?

The main thing that prevents us from achieving our life’s mission is fear. Although fear is a natural emotion that protects us when we are in danger, it stifles us in most areas of life.

Very often, fear causes chaos and disorder rather than order. We need an ordered life in order to reach our target. Fear can be so overwhelming that we are frozen from achieving what we must do.

One of the greatest fears that people have is public speaking. If you yearn to achieve in a field where you need to present to groups of people, that fear can destroy your opportunity to move ahead. For some, public speaking is a greater fear than dying. When you think about it, fear of public speaking is an egotistical state because a person is thinking more about themselves––what people will think of them––than presenting the material that people need to succeed. In other words, ego is getting in the way.

Resolving our fears can go a long way toward reconciling our values with our mission. Fears cause disorder in several areas of life.