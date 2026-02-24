Now that we’ve seen the number of people, including children, harmed by the COVID-19 injections, surely people have come around to realizing the damage these products have done to so many. Surely most people recognize that blanket vaccination recommendations, without exception, are wrong. Well, that’s an incorrect assumption.

In the U.S., there has been some movement toward bringing a degree of rationality to the childhood vaccination schedule by making several vaccines a matter of choice between the patient and their doctor. There is no such movement in Australia. Here is the current vaccine schedule:

We would like to think that people understand what’s going on, and some do—after seeing what COVID-19 did and educating themselves through sources featuring doctors they consider rational, such as The Wellness Company, Independent Medical Alliance and Children’s Health Defense.

Apparently, the medical establishment is concerned about declining vaccination rates. I see that as a positive development because administering to children, by age four, the slew of substances on the schedule invariably contributes to more chronic health issues—all in the name of saving kids from mostly non-existent illnesses, or illnesses that rarely result in death.

A doctor I spoke with here in Australia is appalled at the attitude of the Health Department. In his view, they show no insight into what these mass injections may be doing. An entire industry has been created to treat chronic ailments—even in young children—most notably neurodevelopmental disorders.

Now the medical profession in Australia is concerned that vaccination numbers are dropping in many countries. That should be good news—but not to people like Catherine Hughes, executive director of the Immunisation Foundation of Australia, as reported in the current issue of Medical Forum.

Apparently, studies suggest that nudging parents with text messages could result in an additional 36,000 babies and small children being vaccinated on time. These people remain entrenched in their dystopian view that the more jabs, the better.

This is what Hughes stated:

“Australia’s National Immunisation Program has been expertly designed to ensure children receive maximum protection at the exact time they need it most, so delaying scheduled immunisations by weeks or months can leave a child at serious risk of life-threatening diseases.”

Notice the hyperbole: “serious risk of life-threatening diseases.” In my view, all these jabs pose a serious threat to children’s health—especially given concerns raised by some critics that vaccines have not been tested against inert placebos. Is measles life-threatening? My children all had measles, and they experienced nothing more than a temporary inconvenience. Yet the medical establishment continues to push fear. Forget about autonomy.

Hughes continued:

“This is more important than ever in the current global situation, where vaccine hesitancy is growing and many countries around the world are losing their measles-free status. Australian toddlers receive full protection against measles at their 18-month immunisations, so it is essential they receive it on time.”

How dare you miss your vaccine—it must be “on time,” not a day, week, or month late. It’s shameless. The logical approach would be to inform parents that these vaccines are available for those who wish to take them, while also acknowledging that they are not without risks.

I know of someone whose daughter recently had a baby. In order to see the baby, the grandparents were required to receive three immunisations. Medical hysteria continues to rule the land, and Australia is among the worst—if not the worst—offenders.

Let’s hear from you. What are your views on vaccines for children?