The Truth Patrol

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HFO (thepixieminx)'s avatar
HFO (thepixieminx)
6h

i developed a lifelong auto immune disorder from the gardasil jab at 15.

the doctor i had been seeing in recent years for the many ailments this disorder gives me was very insistent i take the covid jabs. AFTER i had covid (apparently delta variant, spent a week in bed, no biggie) and after knowing my entire history.

they are no longer my doctor and i told them in no uncertain terms

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ely · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture