The strategy of Hep B vaccination at birth defied logic even to a number of medical doctors who I have spoken with. Finally an important vote by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a branch of the U.S. CDC. They voted to remove the mandatory vaccination of babies at birth who’s mothers were Hep B negative.

Why in the world would anyone have thought that was a good idea? As researcher Jessica Rose has pointed out, there have been over 1,000 deaths related to the use of this vaccine.

I suppose there’ll still be some doctors and parents who want to continue to utilizing this vaccine, despite the evidence to the contrary.