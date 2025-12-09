There has been a monumental global shift over the past several years. It’s as if COVID-19 opened the door to a dystopian worldview in which distortion, lies, and conspiracy theories are treated as rational discourse. No matter how much evidence exists to the contrary, extremist views are gaining prominence. It used to be mainly the left who extolled such views; now it has also infested the right, some aligned with Trump.

For years, we dismissed these utterances as fringe or radical. We can’t say that anymore.

Consider the top news podcasts in America on Spotify:

The Tucker Carlson Show The Daily Up First (NPR) The Journal Candace NPR News Now Pod Save America Today, Explained The Megyn Kelly Show The Ben Shapiro Show

Two of these hosts—Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens—have repeatedly trafficked in antisemitic themes and conspiracy theories. In Owens’s case, “deranged” is almost generous; she has defamed one person too many and is now facing a defamation lawsuit. Another figure on the list, Megyn Kelly, has become an apologist for both of them.

You can tell a great deal about a person by the company they keep. On Carlson’s podcast, the mission statement reads:

“The Tucker Carlson Show is the beacon of free speech and honest reporting in a media landscape dominated by misinformation. The only solution to ending the propaganda spiral is by telling the truth.”

Really? Let’s look at who he elevates:

Masoud Pezeshkian — Iranian president, granted a softball interview with no challenge to Iran’s open calls for Israel’s destruction.

Daryl Cooper — Markets himself as a historian, though he is not. Claims that Hitler wasn’t the villain of WWII, that Churchill started the war, and that the Holocaust was essentially fabricated — merely POWs who died “accidentally.”

Nick Fuentes — An openly Jew-hating podcaster who venerates Hitler, claims women enjoy being raped, and spews other filth best left unrepeated. The real question is how such an individual gained mainstream attention at all.

Vladimir Putin — Another uncritical interview, in which Carlson fawned over Moscow’s subway system and supermarkets while ignoring the grim reality of life outside the capital, where much of Russia resembles the developing world.

Candace Owens — Praised by Carlson despite her record of antisemitic and conspiratorial rhetoric.

Alex Jones — A conspiracy titan who has dabbled in antisemitism. Bankrupted after claiming the Sandy Hook shooting was staged.

Andrew Tate — A misogynist and antisemite charged with rape in both Romania and the UK. Carlson traveled to Romania to give him two and a half hours of unchallenged airtime.

This is the evolution of Tucker Carlson: no longer merely a right-wing commentator with major influence in Trump’s orbit—he reportedly pushed Trump to choose J.D. Vance as vice president—but now an extremist, an antisemite, and a revisionist of world history. While at Fox News he may have restrained himself to maintain his position; since moving to X, he has embraced every fringe trope imaginable.

Notice who he doesn’t invite: serious historians like Professor Andrew Roberts, a respected scholar and author of Churchill: Walking With Destiny. If Carlson truly cared about “truth,” he would at least include credible counterpoints. Instead, he platforms extremists, revisionists, and tyrants, using them as props to validate his worldview.

And then there’s the obsession with Jews and Israel. The same tired lies resurface: Jews killed Kennedy, orchestrated 9/11, murdered Charlie Kirk, run the world—fifteen million Jews controlling eight billion people. Meanwhile, what is actually happening is that Islamist ideology has gained enormous influence in Western institutions. Islam means “submission,” and the West is certainly submitting.

Carlson postures as an isolationist opposed to foreign entanglements—especially when the topic involves Israel. Yet recently, in an interview with Senator Ted Cruz, a segment later edited out, Carlson argued that the U.S. should have nuked Iran when it attempted to assassinate Trump.

You heard that right. Carlson wanted to nuke Iran realizing the country was attempting to assassinate Trump. Yet, when it comes to October 7, he can’t bring himself to condemn Hamas for the atrocities they committed and support Israel’s right to extricate a barbaric group which he would not tolerate in his own backyard.

So Tucker Carlson and the “truth” are incompatible. Unfortunately, it’s an indication of the extremism that has pervaded America and other parts of the world. Fortunately, most people are mainstream and do not align with such extremist views. However, the younger generation is easily being led astray. We cannot underestimate the influence of social media in aiding and abetting extremism.

A UK doctor, defended the October 7 attackers, downplayed Nazi persecution, and claimed no Israeli women were raped. She has been suspended for 15 months—but why not arrested under the UK’s laws governing harmful online content? Would any Jewish patient feel safe under her care?

Or remember the Muslim nurses in Sydney who posted videos threatening to kill Israeli patients. Thankfully, they have been permanently banned from practicing in Australia.

We are witnessing something unprecedented in the West. Extremism was once confined to the margins; now it is now deemed accepable. And the primary target is always the same: Jews and Israel, with Christians not far behind.

It is no longer acceptable to bury our heads in the sand. This trend is alarming, and time is running short to reverse it. Only by acknowledging the problem can we begin to address it.