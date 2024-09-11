Remember the TV show The Naked City in the late 1950s and early 60s? Each episode ended with, "There are eight million stories in the naked city. This has been one of them."

Here's one story among many millions. A child is born, seemingly OK. At two months of age, the boy received his MMR vaccine injection. That day, he developed a fever and was generally irritable, crying excessively. After 48 hours, the mother noticed a change in her son's behavior. He appeared detached, often just staring vaguely. Eventually, he was diagnosed with Autism and ADHD. Now in his late teen years, he still has episodes of rage, doesn't engage socially in any meaningful way, and is unable to focus. I know this person. It's a familiar story in the past several decades.

We could modify the closing line of Naked City to read, "There are millions of autism stories worldwide. This has been one of them."

According to the World Population Review, in the U.S., which has 72 million children 17 and under, there are 2.16 million who are autistic. Is it any coincidence that the countries with the highest vaccination rates also have the most significant rates of Autism? Poorer countries such as Morrocco, Syria, and Yemen have lower levels of Autism.

For Australia, it's even worse. Australia has the highest rate of Autism in the world for those 17 and under. The rate is 400 per 10,000 or one in 25. Out of a total of 6 million kids in Australia, 240,000 are autistic.

So, we have a terrible epidemic of Autism in the Western World. The following article tells us about the problem but has no solutions.

The details in the article are all about the diagnostics and the ramifications concerning Autism. Their concluding sentence states the following:

"These data indicate that ASD is common across all groups of children and underscore the considerable need for equitable and accessible screening, services, and supports for all children."

Isn't it brilliant, not one mention of what may be contributing to the increasing incidence of Autism? There is not even some speculation that it could be environmental, like vaccines or even some other environmental toxin. Perhaps they don't really want to know. After all, Autism is a huge business for the medical and pharmaceutical community. Autistic kids often end up on drugs for many years because it's also associated with ADHD. Unfortunately, the most significant cost is for parents who have to endure children with this condition.

From an economic perspective, the costs are staggering. The cost of Autism to the U.S. economy from 2020 figures was $223 annually. By 2030, the figure will rise to $589 billion, and by 2040, $1.36 trillion. Source: safeminds.org

Between Autism and Alzheimer's in the coming decade, the drug companies will enhance their profits, so why look for a cause? Since the CDC and other government agencies are in bed with Big Pharm, looking for a cause may just reveal something they don't want to see. Hence, there is little curiosity about interrupting the gravy train.

Let's hope that if Trump wins the election that RFK Jr. will do his utmost in a governmental position to change the direction from expensive treatments to underlying prevention. You can bet they would try to do everything in their power, along with their media colleagues, to destroy RFK Jr. for daring to rock the boat.