We hear a lot these days about fake news. This is nothing new. Chiropractic has been on the receiving end of fake news throughout its history.

Over the years, many myths have circulated about chiropractic care. Sometimes these originate within the medical profession, and other times they come from individuals who have had a negative experience with a chiropractor.

It’s certainly true that negative experiences occur in every healthcare field. Medical malpractice insurance rates are higher than those for chiropractors, reflecting the different levels of risk involved. Despite this, some doctors continue to highlight only the negatives of chiropractic.

During my career, countless patients have shared frustrations about their medical experiences—sometimes justified, sometimes not. Typically, if someone has a poor experience with a medical doctor, they simply seek out another one. Many patients try several doctors before finding the right fit.

With chiropractic, however, a single bad experience often discourages people from seeing any chiropractor again. Sadly, I’ve met many individuals who suffered unnecessarily for years before finally giving chiropractic another chance. Once they experience relief, the most common comment is, “Why didn’t I do this years ago?”

I’ve personally seen situations where medical doctors told patients things such as:

“If you go to a chiropractor, don’t come back to my office.”

“If you see a chiropractor, he’ll injure you.”

“Chiropractic is quackery.”

In my first practice in Canada, the medical doctor down the hall was friendly enough on a personal level—even inviting me to join a weekly social hockey game. Yet he advised his patients not to see a chiropractor at all. In the end, many of his patients who continued to struggle sought care in my office anyway.

Below are some of the most common chiropractic myths I’ve encountered throughout my career.