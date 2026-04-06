Health is not solely the purview of doctors. Patients must take responsibility for their own health. While doctors, chiropractors, and dentists may apply their expertise, it is up to patients to show up at the practitioner’s office, and it is up to the patient to make the necessary changes. The doctor–patient relationship is a partnership, with both parties working toward the greater good—the patient’s health.

Regardless, people often make excuses that prevent them from optimizing their health outcomes. Here are several common ones:

1. It’s too expensive

If I had to give the biggest reason why patients stop their chiropractic care, it would be financial concerns. Unfortunately, money is a real issue, and many people decide that spending money on their health simply isn’t important enough.

I’ve heard excuses like, “I’m going on a trip next month,” or “We’re renovating our kitchen, so I’ll have to come back when I can afford it.” What people are actually saying is that the care they’re receiving isn’t valuable enough. It’s not a priority. When people are in pain and want relief, they will often drop everything.

Most people assume they’re healthy until they become very uncomfortable and run into serious problems. Then they’ll pay almost any amount of money to get well.

However, when it comes to regular care of their spine, many people seem reluctant to spend the money.