“We never know how far-reaching something we may think, say, or do today will affect the lives of millions tomorrow.” — B.J. Palmer

Whether for better or worse, everything begins with a thought. We can give voice to those thoughts and turn words into action. Throughout history, we’ve heard great leaders deliver inspiring messages that have changed the world for the better. Ronald Reagan captured this power in a simple phrase: “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” Shortly thereafter came the collapse of communist regimes across Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union.

Similarly, President Kennedy inspired the goal of reaching the moon before the end of the 1960s—an achievement that briefly united the world.

But there have also been events that, rather than inspiring us, shocked us to our core. Here are five that have occurred during my lifetime.

JFK Assassination

At the time of the assassination, I was handing in a paper for a high school exam when the announcement came over the PA system: President Kennedy had been shot and was dead in Dallas, Texas—just one day after my 17th birthday.

That day, and the weekend that followed, felt as if time stood still. It was incomprehensible that such an event could occur. How could the President of the United States be gunned down? The television networks broadcast nothing else. Instead of studying, I was glued to the screen. Then, shockingly, on Sunday, Lee Harvey Oswald—the alleged assassin—was himself shot live on television in the basement of the Dallas police station.

The assassination seemed to ignite a wave of conspiracy theories—at least from my perspective. Some believed shots came from the grassy knoll. My mother thought Vice President Johnson was behind it. Others speculated it was mafia retribution for the Attorney General—JFK’s brother—cracking down on organized crime.

I’ve visited Dealey Plaza several times, and it always surprises me how much shorter the distance is from the Texas School Book Depository to the motorcade than it appears on television.

Even now, I remain uncertain whether the official account is entirely correct. Regardless, that event shaped the world for decades to come.

9/11

This was another moment when time seemed to stop. My wife and I were watching a movie when my daughter called and told us to turn on the news. We saw a plane strike the second tower. At first, we thought it couldn’t be real—that it must be part of a movie. But it wasn’t.

The effects of that tragedy have been far-reaching. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives, and many firefighters and rescue workers suffered long-term health consequences. It also brought dramatic changes to air travel and national security.

In the United States, the Department of Homeland Security was created, and airport security became far more intrusive. Scans of all kinds—eye, fingerprint, X-ray—became routine, along with physical searches. At times, the process felt almost farcical.

I recall waiting to depart from Palm Springs Airport when an elderly man in a wheelchair was required to go through security screening multiple times, despite his wife explaining he had hip replacements and even providing X-rays.

After 9/11, terrorism became a constant global concern, and the more innocent times we once knew were gone.

COVID-19 Pandemic

Perhaps the most significant societal shift of our time came with the COVID-19 pandemic. For many, it felt as though the world had entered a kind of suspended animation.

Daily life changed dramatically. We couldn’t go where we wanted, eat where we wanted, or access gyms and public facilities. Mask and vaccine mandates were introduced, along with emergency public health measures.

These policies sparked strong and often polarized reactions. Some saw them as necessary for public safety, while others viewed them as overreach that raised concerns about civil liberties, bodily autonomy, and informed consent.

The pandemic revealed how governments can exercise emergency powers during crises, and it prompted ongoing debate about the balance between public health and personal freedom. Even now, discussions continue about how the situation was handled and what lessons should be learned for the future.

October 7

The October 7 attack in Israel was a brutal event in which civilians were deliberately targeted. Men, women, children, and the elderly were killed, and many others were taken hostage. The violence, including widely reported atrocities, shocked the world.

Mostly Israelis were murdered but even some foreigners suffered the wrath of the slaughter. Women were raped prior to being murdered and some of the women who were captured were summarily raped. Hamas also gruesomely posted some of their evil deeds online for all the world to see.

By the end of the day, around 1,200 people had been killed and approximately 250 hostages taken into Gaza. The attack drew widespread international condemnation, though reactions across different parts of the world varied and were often deeply divisive.

While the blood was still running in Israel and the Israel Defense Forces had not had a chance to respond, many in the West displayed their decadence by demonstrating in favour of the terrorists. The victims were now the perpetrators. It was so profoundly hard to comprehend, yet this is the world we have created. Many have become apologists for the criminality of October 7 and the antisemitism that has erupted since that evil day.

Chernobyl

The 1986 disaster at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in what is now Ukraine remains the worst nuclear power accident in history. It was caused by a combination of flawed reactor design and operator error during a safety test.

A sudden power surge led to an explosion that released radioactive material into the atmosphere, spreading across much of Europe. Initial deaths included plant workers and emergency responders, with many more affected by radiation exposure over time.

The initial death toll was of a few workers from the explosion and then some who suffered radiation sickness. Ultimately because of the spread of radiation, it is estimated that it probably cause premature death to some 50,000 people. Rightly or wrongly, it made people wary of nuclear power.

The Soviet system was shown to be broken. The reactor design was inferior to the West, but it also showed how workers were not up to the job.

In its aftermath, many countries became wary of nuclear power. While it remains a low-carbon energy source, concerns about safety have continued to influence public opinion and policy decisions.

Each of these events, in very different ways, reshaped the world. They remind us that moments—whether born of intention, error, or tragedy—can ripple across generations in ways we may never fully understand.