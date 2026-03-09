Is the Glass Half Full or Half Empty?

The expression “Is the glass half full or half empty?” is a familiar figure of speech used to describe one’s attitude toward life. The optimist sees the glass as half full; the pessimist sees it as half empty. Place two people in the exact same situation, and you may hear two completely opposite interpretations. The event itself is identical, yet perception transforms it—one person experiences hope and opportunity, while the other focuses on loss or limitation.

We often assume that upbeat, positive people are inherently happy. While this may appear true on the surface, happiness is rarely a permanent state. It is experienced moment by moment, shaped by circumstances, mindset, and emotional resilience. Everyone encounters difficulties at various points in life, and how we respond to these challenges reveals a great deal about our psychological makeup.

Researchers from the London School of Economics found that people report their highest levels of happiness at two distinct ages—23 and 69—with lower average levels of happiness in between, suggesting a U-shaped happiness curve across the lifespan.

Other large-scale research supports the idea that happiness follows a similar pattern across many populations, dipping in middle age and rising again later in life.

So what is the solution? A simple answer might be to “change our attitude” and start seeing the glass as half full. But how do we actually do that in practice? There are people who change their mindset even in later years.