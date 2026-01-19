Most people go through life without thinking much about health. They assume that eating good food—whatever that means according to the latest opinion—will make them healthy, or that exercising regularly is enough. These are all good things, but they still do not address the fundamental laws of health.

We can see from the constant advertising on television—promoting drugs and pushing vaccines on children—that health has largely been reduced to symptom management. Rather than creating health, we treat disease. We vaccinate otherwise healthy children with the promise of preventing illness, without seriously addressing whether these children are actually becoming healthier overall.

There has been considerable discussion lately about the epidemic of chronic disease in American children and how it may be connected to the massive over-vaccination occurring today. Books such as Vaccines, Amen have gone a long way toward challenging the narrative that vaccines are universally beneficial. We have been fed propaganda.

From empirical observation, and from studies such as the one referenced below, we know that unvaccinated children appear to be significantly healthier, with far fewer of the chronic conditions that are now so common.

A Peer-Review of the Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Study Discussed at the Senate Hearing on September 9, 2025

When vaccinated and unvaccinated children are compared, the difference is striking. The unvaccinated are healthier—by a wide margin. How could it be otherwise? You cannot repeatedly inject children with dozens of vaccines and expect there to be no adverse consequences. In the 1950s and 1960s, only a handful of vaccines were administered. The assumption became that if a few were good, more must be better. That assumption was wrong. We are exposing our children to the toxic effects of these injections.

Consider the Amish community in Pennsylvania. They do not vaccinate their children, and during COVID-19 they neither locked down nor masked. Despite this, Amish children are many times healthier than the average American child.

No Amish child has been diagnosed with cancer, diabetes or autism

It is time to reframe our attitudes toward health and focus on creating genuine wellness within our communities.

Let’s explore the three major attitude shifts required to achieve and maintain true health.